Kneecap announce biggest UK concert and Glastonbury appearance confirmed

RAPPERS Kneecap have announced their biggest UK headline show to date.

They will perform at the 12,500 capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London on September 18.

The group shared the news on social media with the message: “All London heads. Our biggest headline show outside of Ireland will take place on September 18 at the OVO Wembley Arena. The belly of the beast – let’s go!”

Tickets go on pre-sale via the group’s WhatsApp channel from 10am on Wednesday, with general sale on Friday.

The announcement follows a run of high-profile festival appearances, including a sold-out set at London’s Wide Awake Festival.

The date at Wembley adds to the band’s already packed schedule for this year, including a home gig in Belfast with Fontaines DC and an appearance at 2000Trees festival, which will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham between July 9-12.

Meanwhile, their appearance at Glastonbury was also confirmed on Tuesday, with the line-up showing Kneecap as performing on the West Holts Stage on Saturday, June 28.

There had been some calls for the band to be removed from the line-up when last month the band's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as 'Mo Chara', was charged by Metropolitan Police with a terror offence after he allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag at a gig last November.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 18.