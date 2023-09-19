Praise for Celtic fans opposition to controversial Legacy Bill

OPPOSITION: The Green Brigade's banner at Celtic Park on Saturday

CELTIC fans have been praised for unveiling a banner in opposition to the British Government's controversial Legacy Bill.

Intended to propose an effective amnesty for crimes in exchange for information, it has been opposed by victims groups, almost every political party in Ireland as well as the Irish government. It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles-related offences.

The Bill has now received royal assent and become law.

On Saturday, Celtic fans threw their weight behind the opposition to the plans ahead of the Premiership clash against Dundee at Celtic Park.

Displayed by the Green Brigade section of the crowd, banners read 'Justice for victims of British war crimes' and 'Scrap the Legacy Bill'.

Victims group, Relatives for Justice (RFJ) praised Celtic fans for their opposition to the bill.