Census helpline chaos for Irish speakers

THE government has drawn criticism for a shortfall in provision for the Irish language in the 2021 Census.



This week, Census packs will be delivered to 840,000 addresses with householders encouraged to complete the demographic survey online.



Those who speak Irish as their first language are encouraged to complete the form online where it will be available in both Irish and Ulster Scots.



While paper forms are available in both English and Welsh, Gaeilgeoirí who do not have access to the internet will be expected to complete the paper form in their first language using a translation booklet, which must be requested online or by phone.



Speakers of some 17 world languages, including Irish and Ulster Scots, who require a translator are asked to call the a ‘languages helpline’ to request a form.



After navigating a predominantly English-language website, the Andersonstown News located and called the helpline on Monday only to be met with an English speaker.

Unable to connect us to an Irish speaker, the call was soon cut short. A second call garnered no response.



In a third, lengthier conversation, an operator insisted that the form “has to be filled in in English”. Asked to connect us with an Irish speaker, a struggling operator held a whispered conversation with a colleague, who he informed that we were already speaking “in English”. The operator advised holding as they attempted to connect us, or to try calling again. Despite opting for the former, our call was cut off.



Calls four and five ended around the minute mark without a response.



During our sixth call we were told forms were “only in English and Wales (sic)”, and after a short hold we were disconnected.



Almost an hour later, during our seventh and final phone call, a helpful and pleasant operator took some details for a next day call-back from an Irish speaker. The call-back didn’t happen.



Amidst the phone debacle we received two Census access codes via text, both of which were invalid for the north of Ireland.



Prominent Irish language advocate, Caoimhín Mac Giolla Mhín, called for better provision for older Irish speakers.



“Whilst we welcome the provision for the Census to be completed in Irish online, it is really disappointing for the older generation without the relevant computer skills. NISRA (the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency) has not properly provided for those people,” he said.



A spokesperson for NISRA, which conducts the Census, said: “The 2021 Census has been developed to be as inclusive as possible, offering a range of language and accessibility options. These were developed following extensive research and discussions with a range of language groups.”



NISRA added that language line advisors will “determine the language support required” and the caller can “speak to an Irish interpreter or make an appointment if no-one is available at that time.”



“In addition, as part of the Census at Schools programme, Census office have developed resources for Irish medium schools,” the spokesperson added.