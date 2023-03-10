Come Dine With Me back in Belfast looking for contestants

OVERN READY: Come Dine with Me is heading back to Belfast in search of contestants

CHANNEL Four’s dinner party-themed gameshow Come Dine with Me has set its eyes on a return to Belfast after a “very successful” recording in August last year.

With its 20th season being it, casting producer Ellen Johnson spoke to the Andersonstown News and said how “excited” she is to make a swift return to the city.

“I am very excited to be announcing that we are coming back to Belfast. In August we recorded our 20th season of the show, and I can tell you now that the episodes with Belfast contestants are some of the best shows,” Ellen said.

“When we come to Belfast, we get an eclectic mix of many different personalities and backgrounds and it’s never a dull moment.”

The television show has been popular on our screens since 2005 and has been a staple on the tea-time slot on Channel Four.

Ellen recalled some of the characters that Belfast has produced over the years and said it’s a “one of a kind place”.

Come Dine With Me application

“We get some classic, quirky characters every time we visit here. You get men who are quiet yet let their opinions shine through, and the women of Belfast will shout the loudest and make sure they are heard – which is one of the many amazing things about Belfast.”

Come Dine with Me are looking for applicants from Belfast to show off their pride in their area.

“We want people who are proud of where they come from and represent their area brilliantly," she said. "Last season we went to areas such as Newtownards, but this time we are looking for somewhere different."

The reality cooking TV show is hoping for applicants from West, North, East and South Belfast to bring their culinary skills and personality to the small screen.

“Ideally, we want people who have a personality, which won’t be hard to find, but who can also can work their ovens, and frying pans. We love when people try out their local cuisine and dishes, so we are hopeful for more of that in this year’s recording.”

Ellen commented on the hidden talent that most Belfast cooks have, claiming their dishes to be “amazing”.

“There is always a buzz about Belfast when you’re here. The areas and communities all become so excited when a production like us are in town. They support their own no matter what.”

Come Dine with Me are looking applicants from contestants who live within a 45-minute radius of Belfast city centre. This season will see five contestants battle it out over five nights to take home a £1,000 cash prize. With filming commencing from May 1-5.

To apply for a chance to be the next Come Dine with Me champion, email cdwm@multistory.tv, with your name and contact information.