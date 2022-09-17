Butcher appeals for return of stolen charity box

THEFT: The male suspect stole a charity box from the Antrim Road butchers on Tuesday afternoon

A NORTH Belfast butchers is appealing for the return of a charity box after it was stolen from their shop.

McMahon's Family Butchers on the Antrim Road said the charity box, in aid of the Children's Hospice was stolen by a customer on Tuesday afternoon.

The butchers have released CCTV images of the male suspect and have appealed to him to return the charity box to the shop.

"Not a post we ever thought we would have to do," they said on Facebook.

"The photos below are of the man who came into the shop yesterday afternoon.

"If he could please return the charity box which was over half full for the Children's Hospice, which he lifted from the counter and placed in his bag before leaving the shop.

"If you could please return to the shop. Unfortunately if not returned we will pass the video on."