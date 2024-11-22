Chat show legend Gerry Kelly returns with new series – with help from Belfast Met students

CONVERSATIONS: Gerry Kelly with Darragh Ennis from ITV quiz show 'The Chase', who features on the new series

FORMER UTV legend Gerry Kelly returns to our television screens this weekend – with the help of students from Belfast Metropolitan College on the Springfield Road.

'Conversations with Gerry Kelly' is back for the next five weeks, with two episodes every weekend, on Saturday and Sunday nights at 8.30pm on NVTV.

An impressive line-up of guests for this series include Brendan O'Carroll from Mrs Brown's Boys, Darragh Ennis from ITV quiz show The Chase, Paul Tweed, a renowned Belfast lawyer who has represented some of the world's A-List stars, Gloria Hunniford and Daniel O'Donnell.

Gerry Kelly with Gloria Hunniford

Michael McAdam, a former vision mixer at UTV who now runs Movie House Cinemas, has once again teamed up with Linda Bryans, who heads the Belfast Met media course, to deliver the series.

The concept has been praised for the hands-on experience it offers the students at Belfast Met, who are involved in all aspects of producing the show, including camera work, sound and floor managing with the help of a number of retired UTV staff.

The show format differs from the Kelly Show – which attracted record-breaking audiences for 17 years on UTV – with a focus on intimate, entertaining and revealing one-on-one conversations rather than a range of guests.

Looking ahead to the new series, Gerry Kelly said: "I am delighted to be back for a new series of Conversations following the success of last year. The whole idea is to help the media students at Belfast Met. They are involved in all aspects of the show from camera work to sound. They even wrote the signature tune for us.

"I am enjoying working with the students and I enjoy the conversations with the guests."

Producer, Michael McAdam added: "This is the second series and we have a very strong line-up of guests. It is a great programme.

"It is fantastic working with the students. Apart from the experience they are getting, all of the guests are taking time to talk to the students as well."

'Conversations with Gerry Kelly' returns on Saturday, November 23 at 8.30pm with guest Gloria Hunniford. The second episode will air on Sunday, November 24, also at 8.30pm with guest Colin Murray.

You can tune in on NVTV on Freeview Channel 7, Virgin 159 or catch up online at www.kellytonight.com.

