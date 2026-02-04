FORMER UTV legend Gerry Kelly returns to our television screens this weekend – with the help of students from Belfast Metropolitan College on the Springfield Road.

'Conversations with Gerry Kelly' sees Gerry doing what he does best – sitting down with well-known names and drawing out the stories viewers don’t usually get to hear.

The concept has been praised for the hands-on experience it offers the students at Belfast Met, who are involved in all aspects of producing the show, including camera work, sound and floor managing with the help of a number of retired UTV staff.

Belfast Met students are heavily involved in the series' production

Each episode features standout personalities from across television, music, comedy and sport. Highlights include Blue Lights BAFTA-winning writer Declan Lawn, joined by the series’ lead actress Sian Brooke and rising star Nathan Braniff, who share behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit police drama.

Comedy fans are in for a treat with a memorable appearance from Dara Ó Briain, who balances laugh-out-loud moments with surprising emotional honesty as he opens up about tracing his birth parents. Rising comedy stars Shane Todd and Paddy Raff also stop by, delivering sharp one-liners and off-beat humour that prove why they’re the new kids on the comedy block.

Music lovers won’t be disappointed either. Westlife’s Nicky Byrne reunites with Gerry more than 25 years after their first meeting, and gives his take on life in one of the world’s biggest boybands. Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Brady — long admired by Bob Dylan — looks back on his remarkable career, while The Priests talk about faith, fame and their unexpected international success.

Across the series, the conversations move from light-hearted to deeply personal, with guests opening up about the moments that have shaped their lives, careers and relationships.

Speaking about the new series, Gerry said: “After all these years, I still love sitting down with fascinating people and hearing what makes them tick. I’ve always believed that everyone has a story worth telling. These conversations are honest and surprising — and I can’t wait for viewers to be part of them.”

Conversations with Gerry Kelly starts on Sunday, February 8 at 7.55pm on That’s TV (Freeview 7 and Virgin 159) and Sky 588.

Each show will then be repeated during the week on Tuesday at 7pm on Sky 588 and on Wednesday on That’s TV at 4.45pm. Each show will also be accessible on YouTube after it airs on TV.