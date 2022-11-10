11-year-old girl taken to hospital after being 'hit in the face by a missile'

AN 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after being assaulted at Páirc Nua Chollann on the Stewartstown Road.

The child who was “hit in the face by a missile” sustained a cut from her eye to her nose.

Danny Baker MLA has condemned the “reckless behaviour” which will leave the child with a “scar on her face".

The assault is the most recent escalation of anti-social behaviour on the Stewartstown Road which has seen cars and buses targeted with stones.

Taking to social media Danny Baker MLA said the family are "very upset and want to thank those who came to their daughter's aid".

"I appeal again to those behind this to stop. We are doing all we can but this is becoming increasingly hard to manage.”

Speaking with the Andersonstown News the MLA said he will be meeting with the PSNI, Belfast City Council and school principals to highlight the dangers of recent actions.

“It has been ongoing," he said. "Youth providers have done everything that they can do. I’m going to be meeting school principals this week to highlight it because it’s a very young group behind it.

“I’m also going to be holding meetings with the PSNI and Belfast City Council to support local residents, youth providers and community representatives who have been tirelessly there bringing a lot of positivity but once again there is a small minority behind this. The attacks are ongoing whether it’s a car, a bus and unfortunately that wee girl getting hurt last night where she sustained facial injuries and a scar.

“I’m hoping with talking to the principals as well they can highlight the dangers.

"There are young ones behind this, and a small group. There has been so much positivity around the park like the BMX workshops, it’s been fantastic, but we have to nip this in the bud.

“We’ve seen an injury which we were worried about happening. One of those stones could go through a car and cause even more damage. We need to make sure we deal with this.”

Inspector Adams said: “We received a report that an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted at 5.45pm in Páirc Nua Chollann, Stewartstown Road, after a stick was thrown. The victim sustained a cut from her eye to her nose and attended hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“A 12-year-old boy was cautioned for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”