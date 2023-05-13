ELECTION '23: Alliance aiming for first seat in Oldpark

ALLIANCE Oldpark representative Chris Shannon is hoping to secure the party's first ever seat in the area in the upcoming Belfast City Council election.

Chris, lives and works locally, delivering skills and employability training in schools and charitable organisations across North Belfast. He is also a local software business owner in North City Business Centre and part a social enterprise which helps deliver community regeneration programmes across the city.

Chris has never run for election before but says he put his name forward because he wants to "get things done".

"I have been a member of Alliance for five years but never run in an election before," he explained. "I got involved with some local issues happening where I lived such as anti-social behaviour and scramblers.

"I put my name forward because I want to get things done. There has never been an Alliance councillor in Oldpark.

"It is a very divided area and more reason why we need an Alliance councillor in the area."

Chris is taking positives after Nuala McAllister secured a MLA seat in North Belfast last year and is hoping to build on that success.

"With Nuala McAllister getting an MLA seat that is a key demonstration of support for Alliance in North Belfast," he added.

"It has helped us build a base in the area and hopefully we can grow on that.

"There are some people on the doors telling me they have traditionally voted DUP but will be voting Alliance this time and are quite enthusiastic about it.

Out on Oldpark Road and neighbouring streets tonight. Lots of enthusiastic support and people keen to send a message that they want productive politics. As usual, we met many @naomi_long fans and picked up some casework along the way. #allainceworks pic.twitter.com/uSeHV4UPwz — Chris Shannon (@ChrisJCShannon) April 25, 2023

"We are an inclusive party and want to represent everybody. You will see an Alliance poster in every community in the Oldpark DEA."

Asked about issues on the doors and changes to Council if elected, Chris continued: "The stalemate at Stormont is the main issue that people are talking on the doors about in some form or another.

"Beyond that, it is issues such as budget concerns, health issues and Council issues such as cleaner streets, increase of dog dirt, tidier parks and anti-social behaviour.

"I want to see more transparency in Belfast City Council. One example would be when Alliance referred for investigation the distribution of the fuel poverty funds and how that was carved up by Sinn Féin and the DUP before it was even brought to Council for a vote."

Chris has a simple message for voters ahead of election day on May 18 – Alliance works.

"I would encourage everyone to get out and vote. Our Council elections have traditionally a low turnout," he said.

"I know a lot of people are frustrated out there and will say nothing is going to change but it can with Alliance. You can vote Alliance to send a message that Alliance and our politics works.

"There is a lot going on in the Oldpark DEA election this year. Paul McCusker has gone Independent and the UUP are not running a candidate and we see it as an opportunity for Alliance to take a seat for the first time ever in Oldpark DEA."