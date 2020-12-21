Christmas cheer for Clonard House residents

RESIDENTS of Clonard House have received an early Christmas present thanks to the Clonard Neighbourhood Development Partnership.



With Covid-19 restrictions in place, the organisation wanted to do something special for the older residents of the sheltered living accommodation ahead of Christmas.



Organisers teamed up with local café, Scrumchies on the Springfield Road, to deliver Christmas dinners to residents as well as decorating their accommodation.



Jackie McMullan from Clonard Partnership said: “It was just an attempt to lift the spirits of the residents of Clonard House itself and to brighten up the area generally.



“A big thank you to local café Scrumchies for supplying Christmas dinners to all the residents of Clonard House.



“I suppose it is a case of the local community pulling together to ensure that the residents of Clonard House know that we haven't forgotten about them and that they are very much in our thoughts at this difficult time.

“We were able to do this through donations received from Workforce Training, Springvale, Clonard Monastery and Clonard Residents

Association.”