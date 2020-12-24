Bar and business team up to ensure Day Centre patrons get Christmas treat

MEMBERS of Newington Day Centre were treated to a Christmas dinner at home thanks to the centre’s carers support service.

The centre, which has been open since September 1 has been providing much-needed care to older people from our community and those who care for them at home.

They have also been supporting many carers through their Carers Support service funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the Belfast Trust decided not to provide the centre with Christmas dinners for their members.

However, the centre last week teamed up with local bar and kitchen Ben Madigan to provide over 50 members with a Christmas dinner to make sure some sort of normal festivities this year around.

Louise Purdy, Carers Support Manager at Newington Day Centre said: “As the members really look forward to a Christmas dinner we were delighted that 3 Interiors funded a Christmas dinner for over 50 members provided by local bar and kitchen Ben Madigan.

“Staff arranged for all the trimmings to ensure many of our vulnerable older people have a great day out and as normal as possible.

“We continue to reach out to some of our older members who haven't yet made it back to the centre.

“We thank all our funders for their continued support of the work of Newington Day Centre. As a charity we have lost so much of our funding this year and need support from our community more than ever.”