People living in Clanmil homes in North Belfast gathered at Girdwood Community Space for a listening event and Christmas themed family fun day.

This was the first event of its kind organised by Clanmil in the area and came about as a result of a successful listening event that was held in Derry in the summer.

The event was also an opportunity for customers to meet their local Clanmil team and discuss any issues and concerns, and find out they can get involved in shaping Clanmil services in the future.

As well as meeting the Clanmil team, customers of all ages had a chance to socialise and get to know their neighbours while enjoying great food and taking part in fun Christmas activities.

Highlights included raffle prizes, a Santa’s grotto, arts and crafts, face painting, a bouncy castle and lots of treats.

Marie Claire Doherty, a Clanmil customer, said: “We had a fantastic day at the Christmas event with our family and neighbours. I think it’s great that Clanmil want to hear firsthand from their customers. They want to know what we think too. We would like to thank everyone involved for making it a memorable day.”

Claire Darby, Clanmil’s Senior Engagement Officer, added: "The idea behind these listening events we're holding is that we get to hear firsthand from our customers about how they are finding the services provided by Clanmil.

"This is just one of the ways that our customers can get involved in shaping the services we provide at Clanmil and to have their say. We love seeing all the customers get together and have fun as a community.”