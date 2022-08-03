Tributes paid to Newington legend Christy

NEWINGTON LEGEND: Christy Brady on the ball during the Junior Cup final against Lisbellaw United in May 1997

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Newington FC player, described as a "veteran" of the North Belfast club.

Christy Brady (64) passed away on July 15.

Christy was born in August 1957 and spent his formative years growing up in West Belfast. He played football for teams such as St Paul’s, Crumlin Star and Donegal Celtic.

A huge fan of Glasgow Celtic, Christy got married and moved to the north of the city and it was soon after this that he joined the ranks of Newington FC.

Christy’s immense footballing ability and winning mentality were some of the main drivers behind the club’s surge through the ranks of amateur football in the 1990s.

Christy also picked up Junior Shield (1991) and Junior Cup (1997) winner's medals in the green and black stripes of Newington – one of only five players to lift both.

Junior Shield Winners 1990-91. BACK ROW: Bill Bannon (Manager), John Hogg, Christy Brady, Paddy Burns, Tommy Reid, Colin McNally, Colum Burns, Stevie Munroe. FRONT ROW: Anto Quinn, Eddie Connors, Pat McGuigan, Kevin McVeagh, Colm McGuigan, Danny Hale.

At Christy’s funeral on Tuesday, Newington FC Old Boys formed a guard of honour to pay their final respects to their former teammate and friend.

Newington Old Boy Danny Walsh, who was a member of the Junior Cup winning squad alongside Christy, said: “He was always the best player on the pitch.

"It was a privilege to play in the same team as Christy. He was a true friend who was never far when you needed a helping hand.”

Club Chairman Colum Burns said the Newington area lost one of its most well-known characters.

“Everyone at the club was very saddened to learn of Christy’s passing," he said.

Junior Cup Winners 1996-97: BACK ROW: Phillip Bannon, Tommy Reid, Danny Walsh, Paul Tabb, Seamus Reid, Charlie Hemsworth, Frankie Campbell, Paddy Burns, Paul Reid, Bill Bannon, Billy Gray. FRONT ROW: Colm McGuigan, Danny Hale, John Conway, Seamus Perry, Christy Brady, Michael Reid, Tony Perry.

"Christy was much more than just a teammate. In many ways Christy embodied what our club is all about.

"He had skill to burn, he’s always mentioned when discussions turn to the best player ever to pull on a Newington shirt.

"He will be greatly missed by many people in our local community. He’ll always be one of us. Our thoughts are with Christy’s extended family and everyone who loved him.”

Christy is survived by his brothers and sisters, former partner Jenny, daughter Claire, son Kevin and granddaughter.