Westlink reopens at Broadway following collision

THE Westlink in Belfast has fully reopened after an collision closed the citybound off-slip at Broadway this morning.

Meanwhile, there will be disruption to traffic in Belfast city centre today, Saturday, due to two parades taking place.

The first parade will take place in the vicinity of Donegall Street, Castle Place, High Street, Victoria Street, Waring Street and Donegal Street between 1.20pm and 3.30pm.

The second parade will take the route of Donegall Road, Sandy Row, Dublin Road, Shaftesbury Square, Botanic Avenue and Donegall Pass between 1.30pm and 5.00pm.

Diversions will be in place to facilitate traffic and there may be temporary disruption in the areas.