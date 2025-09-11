Geraldine Hughes back in Belfast to direct critically acclaimed play at the Lyric

WEST Belfast actress Geraldine Hughes will back in her home city next month where she will direct the critically acclaimed play Unreconciled — a powerful, darkly humorous, and heartbreaking story.

Opening at the Lyric Theatre from Friday 17 and running until Sunday 19 October as part of Belfast International Arts Festival, the play is an exploration of trauma, family, identity, and what reconciliation truly means in reclaiming your voice. Unreconciled is a one-person performance co-written by Jay Sefton and Mark Basquill, directed by renowned stage and screen actor Geraldine Hughes and performed by Jay Sefton.

The play premiered at the Cultúrlann during Féile an Phobail last year.

Set in the Catholic suburbs of Philadelphia in the 1980s, Unreconciled is based on the true story of a teenage actor (Sefton) cast as Jesus in a school Passion Play directed by a parish priest. This 80-minute solo performance chronicles a survivor’s journey to confront his past, navigate a Catholic Church reparations program, and ultimately find the courage to speak out.

The play originated from Sefton’s real-life experience participating in a victims' compensation fund created by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, alongside a newspaper article he wrote for a Harrisburg publication – which connected him with other survivors and their stories. Inspired by Geraldine Hughes’ solo show Belfast Blues, which he saw in Los Angeles, Sefton was moved to bring his own story to stage — focusing on two key events: being cast as Jesus at age 13 and taking part in the compensation fund at age 47.

New York-based Geraldine Hughes said: “It is an honour and a privilege to work alongside Jay and Mark to direct this remarkable play. To know Jay was inspired by my work to bring his own story to the stage makes this even more meaningful. I’m excited to return to the Lyric Theatre Belfast as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival — and to continue to the Druid/ Mick Lally Theatre (Galway).”

Jay Sefton, Co-writer and performer of Unreconciled, commented: “We’ve had an incredible journey with Unreconciled — from connecting with other survivors, early workshops, and working with the incredible Geraldine Hughes, to the reception we have received in the U.S. and now performing at the Lyric in Belfast as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. The aim was always to give a voice to others. I feel utterly privileged to do that through this play and am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us.”

Richard Wakely, Artistic Director & Chief Executive, Belfast International Arts Festival, said: "We are honoured to present Unreconciled at this year’s Festival, in partnership with the Lyric. Jay Sefton’s story is deeply personal, however its themes will resonate widely. It’s a privilege to support work of this calibre and to see Geraldine Hughes direct such a meaningful production here in her home city."

Tour Dates: Lyric Theatre, Belfast: Fri 17 – Sun 19 October (Post-show discussions after matinee performances on Sat 18 & Sun 19) and Druid Theatre (The Mick Lally Theatre), Galway: Thurs 31 October & Fri 1 November.

