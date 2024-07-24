American Survivor teams up with Geraldine to bring clerical abuse story to Féile stage

A HARD-HITTING play chronicling a clerical sexual abuse survivor's journey from 1980s Philadelphia to the present day will be in the spotlight at this year's Féile an Phobail.

Poignant and humorous, 'Unreconciled' is directed by screen star and director Geraldine Hughes — who hails from Divis Flats — and is performed and co-written by Jay Sefton.

It tells the true-life story of an adolescent actor cast as Jesus in a school play directed by a priest.

The story follows the victim into adulthood when he confronts his past and discovers the courage to use his voice in order to redefine what reconciliation means.

"I began writing the show following an opinion piece I wrote about my experience navigating a victims' compensation fund that was set up by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 2018 for survivors of clergy abuse," Jay told Belfastmedia.com.

"When the piece was published in a Pennsylvania newspaper ,it was shared online and I began meeting with other survivors to share my story with them and hear theirs.

"This led me to want to write a solo show that focused on the town I grew up in and the two central events of being cast as Jesus in a Passion Play at the age of thirteen and the compensation fund I participated in at age 47."

Jay says he was inspired to bring his own experiences to the stage after seeing Geraldine Hughes perform her solo show Belfast Blues in Los Angeles. He subsequently took a solo show workshop with the Belfast actress who starred in Rocky Balboa and Gran Torino.

"Those early influences shaped my view of what is possible with one actor and a story and laid fundamental groundwork for this show," explains Jay. "From the alcohol-drenched suburbs of 1980s Philadelphia to a sterile law office in Manhattan, this play is about discovering your voice and the power of using it."

And Jay says he's thrilled to premiere the play at Féile.

"I am utterly thrilled and grateful for this opportunity," he adds. "I don't think I could have imagined this kind of good fortune and I feel tremendously lucky to be coming to Ireland in a couple of weeks with a passionate and talented director and our dedicated theatre team."

'Unreconciled' will perform at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on August 9 and 10 at 7pm and August 11 at 2pm. Tickets are available to buy now here