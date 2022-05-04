Headstones pushed over and graves desecrated in City Cemetery

THE grave of a West Belfast man who was murdered by loyalists in 1982 was among a number of graves that have been desecrated in the City Cemetery.

Councillor Stevie Corr spoke of his anger after headstones were damaged on Tuesday morning. Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 9:15am.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Councillor, Stevie Corr said: “I was contacted mid-morning by the cemetery manager to inform me that there had been a lot of damage done to headstones in the top end of the City Cemetery.



“That a man had been acting suspiciously in the cemetery around 9.30 and was in a drunk or high on drugs condition and had frightened some of the walkers in the cemetery.



“I went up to meet the manager to be greeted with scenes of destruction that we thought we had seen the last of in the cemetery. About 16 headstones had been totally pushed over and dislodged from their bases.”

DAMAGE: Cllr Stevie Corr assesses the damage to the cemetery



Cllr Corr added that he helped clean the wrecked flowers and personal items on the damaged graves as best he could.



“He said he had a mixture of both "disgust and anger" that anyone could do this hateful and nasty damage to the final resting place of "so many of our loved ones".



“Graves of fathers, mothers, brother, sisters and even children – all damaged. Hopefully most of the headstones can be fixed up again but there is particular disgust that the headstone of a local Ballymurphy man, Francis Toner, who was murdered for his faith back in May 1982 by loyalists on the Antrim Road was smashed into three pieces.



“I met with the brother and sister of Frankie at the grave earlier and they were in shock and disbelief. Not only was their brother murdered back in 1982, but his final resting place has been desecrated.



“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to those affected by these attacks and I know the community of West Belfast will be united in their disgust and anger.”

In an appeal on social media, the PSNI said: “Police have received a report of damage to a number of headstones within the City Cemetery, it is believed the damage was caused this morning around 9:15 am.



“A despicable act which has lasting impact on the lives ones of those buried there.

Were you in the Cemetery at the relevant time? Did you witness anything?



“If you can assist with our enquiries please contact Police on 101 and quite reference number 319 of 26/04/22.”