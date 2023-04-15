Concern over the future of School of Music

NORTH Belfast SDLP councillor Carl Whyte has expressed concern about the future of the City of Belfast School of Music.

The school will vacate premises at the Fortwilliam site of the former Castle High School which is to be re-purposed to provide an extension for Harberton Special School from the start of September.

Councillor Whyte met with the Education Authority (EA) alongside SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna.

“During our meeting I made clear to the EA that the Belfast School of Music has been fostering musical talent in our city for nearly 70 years and its future must be protected and the services it provides enhanced," he said.

"We had an honest exchange of views and I welcome their willingness to engage on this hugely important issue for children across the city currently getting music lessons and their parents.

“The delay in finalising the EA review of Music Service and the uncertainly around the future of the current site has compounded longer-standing doubts that the Belfast School of Music was being downgraded.

"To secure its long-term future we need to see a modern base established in the heart of Belfast, easily accessible for families from across the city and those wanting to take part in its group activities.

"The School of Music is a precious resource, it has fostered a love of music over the generations and brought joy to many people across our city. I’ll continue working with the EA and partners to ensure the future viability of the school and the services it provides to people across Belfast."

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The EA remains committed to the continued provision of the EA Music Service across Northern Ireland, including in the Belfast area, where the service has historically been known as the City of Belfast School of Music (CBSM).

"In light of the proposed growth of Harberton School (North) on the Fortwilliam site, EA staff and services which are currently based there will vacate the Fortwilliam premises in advance of September 2023.

"In order to facilitate continuity of provision for EA Music Service pupils, music tuition will continue at the Fortwilliam site until the end of the current school year. Work is on-going to identify alternative locations for provision of Music Service tuition in the Belfast area from September 2023 onwards. EA Music Service currently uses a range of school locations across Belfast, for group and ensemble activities and this will continue.

"EA Management is working closely with staff affected, including through ongoing meetings to ensure all staff and services are fully supported during the process of relocation.”