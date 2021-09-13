Cityside Retail Park goes on the market for £13 million

ON THE MARKET: Cityside Retail Park is up for sale

CITYSIDE Retail Park in North Belfast has been put up for sale for £13 million by its US owners.

The York Street site was sold to New York-based Marathon Asset Management (MAM) in 2014 as part of a £50 million deal that included Shane Retail Park on the Boucher Road in South Belfast.

The Boucher Road site previously went on the market in April 2021 with an asking price of £19.7m.

In a listing on property consultant company, CBRE's website, Cityside Retail Park is listed for £13 million.

Cityside Leisure and Retail Park extends to 309,102 sq ft and is the North's largest leisure and retail development located on the edge of Belfast city centre.

The site's portfolio included a 38,786 sq ft Tesco store, 270,316 sq ft of retail and hospitality units and 1,100 free car parking spaces.

Tenants include Asda Living, B&M, Home Bargains, Sports Direct, Burger King, Costa Coffee and Card Factory.