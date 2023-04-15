Claudia's colourful creations turns a hobby into a career

A WEST Belfast woman has made her passion a career – creating and designing personalised accessories for every occasion.

Launching her own business at just 21, Claudia Maxwell Designs quickly gained momentum and has become a popular Belfast based brand.

Claudia’s colourful collection includes unique bold bags, funky necklaces and earrings, detail rings and bracelets as well as personalised custom-made items.

“It was always an idea of mine to offer personalised items because I remember I could never get my name on anything when I went into a gift shop,” Claudia told the Andersonstown News.

Claudia creates stunning jewellery unique to you

“The personalised acrylic bags are the most popular. It’s a one-off item that is just for you, so it’s more personal too. The white and beige bags are very popular for brides especially.”

The Springfield Road woman, who is based in Blackstaff Mill, said she has always been creative from a young age.

“I have always been really creative. In school I studied Art and Technology and Media. While studying Technology at A-Level I used laser cutting and worked with plastic," Claudia said.

"At university I studied Textiles Art, Design and Fashion. In my final year I was able to use a laser cutting machine and I wanted to incorporate laser cut designs. For my final collection, I made earrings and a bag."

After graduating, Claudia was determined to utilise her creative skills and bought a laser cutting machine before launching her own independent business.

Claudia's bags add a sparkle to your life

“I got a studio in Blackstaff Mill and that’s been me ever since. It meant that I could do so much more with the business and to have the space to be more creative and offer more products.

“It was a hobby that I was able to turn it into something more and create an online business.”

Claudia’s business continues to flourish with her signature bags becoming a special part of customer’s weddings days.

“It is so surreal that I’ve made bags and they have been part of someone’s wedding days. It is memories and they’ll have those photographs forever. A lot of people have also been buying the bags as gifts especially for brides with their new names.”

The warm, colourful studio in Blackstaff Mill is reflective of the items on offer

Claudia’s unique bags range from colourful colour blocks to personalised marble or seashell bags which can also include your name.

"When I was studying, I looked up so much to other people, it’s mental that young girls and boys could be looking up to me too" she said.