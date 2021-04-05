North Belfast appeal on 'pest-infested problem entries'

LOCAL Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has called for action to be taken on problem entries in North Belfast.



The Oldpark rep was speaking after he took part in a community clean-up in North Belfast.



“I have written to the Department For Infrastructure calling for intervention on problematic entries after our community clean-up in North Belfast at the weekend,” he explained.



“These particular entries at Eia Street and Allworthy Avenue are in a dreadful state and causing long-suffering residents a range of different problems including with pest infestation.



“I’m delighted to say that the Housing Executive and Newington Housing Association have agreed to tackle the overgrown entry at Eia Street backing on to the BRA School site which will give temporary relief to the residents and the school.



“However a temporary solution isn’t good enough and we are calling on Minister Mallon to adopt these and other problematic entries which nobody will take responsibility for on a daily basis.



“DFI have made a fund available for somewhat cosmetic changes to some of the city’s entries but that doesn’t come close to tackling the core issue of unadopted entries which are in a terrible condition.



“Hopefully our intervention and the promise of help from housing bodies will help to improve the quality of life of the residents in this area but I know other communities across the city will be still left in limbo with the same problems with unadopted entries.



“This is a historic issue which needs serious statutory intervention and not just the good will of activists like ourselves and temporary interventions from housing bodies.”