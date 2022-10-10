Giving a voice to the Cliftonville community

ESTABLISHED in 1995 by a number of community groups working in the Cliftonville area of North Belfast, Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum (CCRF) has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Working across the Cliftonville area, mainly in the Waterworks local council ward, which is the most deprived ward in the North, their mission is to work for the social, economic and physical regeneration of the Cliftonville community and to create the conditions for the removal of the physical and mental barriers that divide us.

Ursula Clinton, Community Organiser at CCRF, explained more about the group's work with local residents in the area.

"The organisation was formed to to act as a partnership in the area for people to come to with whatever problems they had. There were a lot of issues around the interface.

"Residents were able to make a change and have a say about the area. It was a voice for change and to do things in order to improve their area.

"I work with local residents groups as well as individuals. We have run various campaigns over the years, including a derelict buildings campaign and a recent one about buses in the Brookvale area.

"There can also be issues with anti-social behaviour, illegal dumping and anything really that comes up.

"We also run some youth and community projects, which are very popular and include employability, cross-community work and general youth work."

Following the lockdowns and restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ursula says the community is starting to get back to some sort of normality and there is a determination to get things done.

"It was difficult because we could not meet face-to-face," she continued.

"It was all about finding ways of staying in contact with people but we were very much still here during Covid.

"The young ones were brilliant, using Zoom and doing classes online. We also delivered food packs around to those who needed.

"For myself, I could not meet face-to-face with residents groups.

"The general upkeep of the area was poor with Council services affected and things like that.

"In the last few months, there has really been a pick up of pace in the community. People are out and about again and keen to get things done."

The work of CCRF includes regeneration, peace building and good relations and working with children and young people.

Ursula says it is important for local people to be aware of CCRF in order to give them a voice in the community.

"I want residents and young people in the area to know that they have the ability to make change in their area," she added.

"This is the most deprived ward in the North and it is about confidence and letting people know their voice is important. If you shout loud enough, you can make a change.

"A lot of people don’t believe their voice is important enough to be heard but we are here to make sure it is."

Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum

185 Cliftonpark Avenue

Belfast

BT14 6DT

Tel: 028 9074 9147

www.ccrf.org.uk