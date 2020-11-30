Cliftonville FC set for annual Christmas appeal

CLIFTONVILLE FC fans are being urged to donate whatever items they can to support a local foodbank.

The main collection for the North Belfast Advice Partnership food drive took place ahead of Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership thumping win over Portadown at Solitude.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on the number of fans who could attend that game, the club is putting on additional drop-off times for supporters to donate items.

This year’s appeal is more urgent than ever with a huge increase in the number of families in need of support due to the global pandemic which has led to job losses across all sectors.

Cliftonville Chairman, Gerard Lawlor said: “We are delighted to once again partner with Sinead McKinley and her team at the NBAP.

“They work tirelessly to help all the community and they deserve not only our, but everyone’s support, particularly at what has been and remains a very challenging time.

“Everyone at our club is committed to helping support them in whatever way we can, and we ask our supporters to support their 2020 Christmas Campaign.”

Cliftonville are also supporting the NBAP "Sponsor a child" for Christmas campaign. The campaign is among to sponsor as many children as possible with presents for Christmas and donations to this can be made via the club. You can donate to the appeal online.