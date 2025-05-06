Cliftonville to meet authorities over disorder and policing operation during Irish Cup Final

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club say they will meet with the relevant authorities following incidents at Saturday's Irish Cup Final.

Following the game, a number of supporters clashed with police close to Broadway roundabout. Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured during the course of the policing operation.

Three arrests were made in total, including two for disorderly behaviour, and one arrest of a juvenile for possession of a flare. A 52-year-old man was subsequently charged with disorderly behaviour and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 30.

Two teenagers who were also arrested have been released to be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer.

Five cautions were also issued for possession of fireworks and will be followed up with reports to the Public Prosecution Service

Cliftonville fans also took to social media to vent their anger over a heavy-handed police operation directed at them. The club said they will reflect their supporters' concerns with the relevant authorities.

In a statement, the club said: "Ahead of the Final, Cliftonville FC fully engaged with all the relevant authorities on several occasions and cooperated on matters over which the club had control or responsibility.

1. Here’s how the PSNI policed my son and his friends in an entirely peaceful Cliftonville crowd at Boucher today.

2. Here’s how the PSNI policed a UVF show of strength in East Belfast.

The name and the uniform have changed.

What else? pic.twitter.com/qkuRHRMOxZ — Squinter (@squinteratn) May 3, 2025

"The club’s position was made clear in our statement of April 28 and this was communicated across all our social media platforms providing advice to those intending to attend the final. Our position was also reported widely by several news organisations.

"To be clear, the club condemns all those responsible for the disorderly behaviour that occurred.

"We are conscious that our genuine supporters were inadvertently caught up in the post-match events through no fault of their own and that those involved were a small minority of those attending the game.

"We will be seeking to meet with the relevant authorities in the coming days to discuss all these events, as well as reflecting our supporters’ concerns over the policing operation that took place on Saturday."