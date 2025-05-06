Renewed appeal over attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly in February

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team investigating the attempted murder of a man in West Belfast in February, have reiterated their appeal for information, while releasing CCTV images of two suspects.

The victim, Sean O'Reilly (49), was shot as he sat inside a white Skoda Octavia taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area on Sunday 23 February.

ATTEMPTED MURDER: Sean O'Reilly

The appeal is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “The attack took place on a Sunday morning, 23 February, just before 10.30am.

"This was a ruthless and targeted attack, which was intended to take a man’s life. It took place in broad daylight when anyone – any passers-by, including children – could easily have been injured or killed.

“Today, I’m releasing still images of two suspects. My hope is that the images will jog a memory or touch a conscience, and that anyone with information or footage will be encouraged to come forward.

“We believe the two gunmen approached the vehicle on foot from a path that runs between the Glenwood and Laurelbank areas. Having fired a number of shots at the victim, the two made off, again on foot, heading back via the same path, crossing the Stewartstown Road, and entering the Glasvey area. They then crossed the Twinbrook Road and entered the Gardenmore Road area.

“I’m asking you to take a look at the still images. The first image shows the two gunmen, one of whom is wearing a high-vis yellow jacket. This image shows the men at around 9.50am. They’re on their way to carry out the attack, which took place at approximately 10.25am.

“The second image was taken at around 10.35am and shows the two men just after the shooting. Here, the yellow jacket has been discarded.

“We carried out searches in the Glasvey area and, on February 27, seized a number of items including firearms, a hi-vis yellow jacket and dark-coloured baseball cap. We believe this is the jacket worn by one of the gunmen. All items are currently undergoing forensic testing."

The Detective Inspector made a direct appeal to local people.

“If, for example, you have CCTV, please check your footage between 9am and midday on Sunday 23 February. Might you have captured images similar to the ones released today? We know the gunmen waited in the Bell Steel Road area prior to the shooting. Did you see them, or indeed notice anything untoward?

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information received directly that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or people linked to this attack. With Crimestoppers, calls are never recorded, there’s no caller line display or 1471 facility, and computer IP addresses can never be traced.

“I am appealing to you to do the right thing and speak up. You can contact Crimestoppers directly, or share information with detectives on 101 or via the Major Incident Public Portal.”Contact Crimestoppers, with 100 per cent anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, dash cam and mobile phone footage, can be shared with the Police Service through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.