Climate change report is a 'wake up to opportunities' says West Belfast Green Party rep

WEST Belfast Green Party rep Stevie Maginn has said politicians must "wake up to opportunities" to prevent the stark consequences of global warming outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

The UN panel's report suggests that the earth will heat up by 1.5C – the safe global warming limit – by 2040 in all projected scenarios, but is likely to reach the limit in just a decade.

Remaining within the limit would require emissions would need to be cut by half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Commenting on the report, Mr Maginn said: “At 1.5C of warming, we will see irreversible changes to the environment which will plummet hundreds of millions of people into climate related poverty, disproportionately affecting the global south.”

“Locally, we can already see these changes play out with recent extreme heats followed by intense rainfall causing flooding to businesses in Berry Street a fortnight ago.

“None of us will be able to escape the effects of extreme heat, floods and droughts, but it is the most socially and economically deprived who will bear the brunt of climate breakdown, much like they already do – for example, Inner city wards such as Falls where only 30 per cent of people have access to a car suffer higher rates of air pollution related illnesses caused by transport pollution – which makes up 25 per cent of carbon emissions in the North."

Mr Maginn said that while some personal "sacrifice" around consumption and travel habit may be required, the ending of fossil fuel dependency offers "an opportunity to build a fairer and more equal society with employment opportunities in green jobs, more liveable cities, less expensive energy and warmer homes, clean air and water and healthier, happier children and communities.”

“But only if politicians and decision makers wake up to opportunities that exist within climate mitigation and adaption," he added.

"One thing I would love to see is government grants to cover the costs of retrofitting homes and installing solar panels and other renewable energies, which would help tackle household emissions while lifting people out of fuel poverty. Likewise, meaningful investment into active travel infrastructure would allow many more people to opt for cleaner transport options such as rail or cycle, while connecting communities, towns and regions; improving regional tourism spend and benefitting public health.”

“Green Party leader Clare Bailey has laid a plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 in the Climate Bill currently going through the legislative processes at the Assembly. If it passes, and I hope it will, it will provide a legislative framework for reaching net zero including through the implementation of Climate Action Plan and a fully resourced Climate Office and Commissioner.”