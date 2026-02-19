A STARK warning has been issued about the threat to the ways of life, livelihoods, health, safety and security for women and girls around the world due to the climate crisis. It came as overseas development agency Trócaire launched its annual Trócaire Box Appeal at Lent.

Seán Farrell, Trócaire CEO, said, “The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. It not only threatens to reverse progress on human rights and sustainable development but also deepens gender inequality. Climate change could push 132 million more people into poverty by 2030, with impacts disproportionately affecting women and girls.

“The climate crisis is not ‘gender neutral’. Women and girls bear thebrunt of its impacts.”

“Women produce up to 80% of food in some regions but own less than 20% of agricultural land, limiting their ability to implement resilient farming practices. Women, particularly pregnant women, face health risks from climate-related disasters with women 14 times more likely to die during an extreme weather event. Women are also more likely to suffer from gender-based violence during climate disasters. In many regions where Trócaire works, it is women who bear responsibility for securing food, water and fuel for their families. When these resources become scarce due to the changing climate, women must work harder and travel farther. In many instances young girls are forced to leave school to help,” Seán Farrell said.

“Women’s views, needs and participation are also frequently excluded from climate change responses. Without women’s voice and participation, climate and disaster response can be both unjust and unsustainable. When Trócaire supported climate programmes (adaptation and disaster risk reduction) value women’s capabilities, experience and ingenuity, the results are transformative – for women, their families and entire communities.”

He added: “In Rwanda, the focus of this year’s Trócaire Box Appeal, floods are destroying homes, crops are failing, and it’s women who are often left holding everything together – working longer hours for less, caring for their families, doing whatever it takes to make sure their children survive and have access to education.”

Uwamahoro (28) is carrying the weight of three generations on her shoulders, supporting her mother Verediana, who lives with a disability, her daughter Ineza and her niece Vanessa. She’s doing everything she can to feed her family and keep the children in school, but it’s never enough. Still, she remains resilient: “That is love,” she says.

Recent flooding in Ireland has shown that no country is immune to the climate crisis. As Irish communities recover after storms, Uwamahoro is doing the same, because if she cannot work the land, her children cannot go to school, eat regularly or have a secure home. Her greatest hope is to repair her house and earn a secure income. She dreams of getting a sewing machine to start a tailoring business.

“While communities are adapting with courage and determination, the effects of climate change are rapidly making their situations worse. The support of people here at home can help women lead their families through crisis, and have safe homes, food on the table and the resources they need to have a more secure future,” Seán Farrell said.



To find out more about the Appeal or to make a donation visit: www.trocaire.org

or call 0800 912 1200.



