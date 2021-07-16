Frustration over lack of progress on McKinstry Road crossing

COLIN Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has expressed frustration at continuing delays in installing a crossing close to the new McDonald’s at McKinstry Road.

Cllr Baker said the danger being posed to local young people was getting more worrying with the passing of time.

The Sinn Féin representative said: “We were supposed to have a detailed report completed by the end of June. That same report was supposed to have firstly been completed by the end of March but that was extended by a month so that there would be more options for the minister along with costings subject to finding the investment.



“We are now in the middle of July and we are still at the early phases of the design stage and it is really disappointing as we are seeing more road traffic incidents from the Cutts right down to McKinstry Road.



“It is not just young people who take a chance crossing here, but in general you see the young ones bolting across the road and it is getting more and more worrying.



“Every single day that passes while this is delayed is one step closer to a life being lost on that road and we need the project accelerated.



“We need this crossing as soon as possible, regardless of the cost. It is just too slow. We have proved that this crossing has been needed since day one," he added.

Still no detailed report.



Still no timetable from DFI.



Urgent action needed.



Cllr Baker said the problem has arisen from a failure on the part of the Department for Infrastructure and Lisburn Council to consider the wider picture when considering the new development.

He continued: "There was no site visit carried out by either of them. When they were drawing up the plans, they were only concerned about cars getting in and out. There was no thought given to pedestrians.



“People can make mistakes, but you have to rectify your mistakes and this process is far too slow.



“The design work has been completed for the Cutts, but that is still sitting on a desk awaiting finance. I know that it is expensive but that road has never been upgraded despite Lagmore, Thaxton and Lisburn North being built over the last 30 years. That road is still the same.



“Whether it be a road traffic accident or someone being knocked down, a life is going to be lost if the Department for Infrastructure do not hurry up and invest in that road.”



A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said:

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department has commissioned its partner consultants to carry out a feasibility study to consider potential improvements to pedestrian facilities at the McKinstry Road roundabout.

"This feasibility study is currently being concluded, which will allow the Department to consider the best way forward.

"In the meantime to help improve road safety in the area while this feasibility work is being completed, the Department has also arranged for hedges to be cut back in the vicinity of the roundabout to improve sight lines. This work should be completed within the next four weeks.”