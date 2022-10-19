Victorian Fountain will be back in its rightful place in City Cemetery

RESTORATION: Cllr Steven Corr has welcomed news that the Victorian fountain will soon return to City Cemetery

A WHITEROCK councillor has welcomed news that the ornate Victorian fountain in Belfast City Cemetery is set to return after a period of restoration.

The fountain dates back to 1880. It was manufactured in the Sun Foundry in Glasgow and was part of the integral design of Belfast City Cemetery.

Over the years the fountain has suffered greatly from deterioration resulting in the gradual loss of detail and character, however this multi-million pound restoration will breathe new life into the feature.

"Final works are being completed and the re-installation of the iconic Victorian fountain is only a matter of weeks away after a laborious and extension restoration job," said Cllr Steven Corr.

"The iconic fountain is know to generations of Belfast citizens and had become vandalised and dilapidated in recent decades.

ORIGINAL: The fountain will be restored to its former glory

"Thanks to the Heritage Lottery Funding and Belfast City Council interventions the ornate fountain will be brought back to its original state and works are well underway to prepare the actual fountain surround.

"The only difference will be that the water will not be immediately turned on and the fountain base and surround will be as close to the original design as possible."

Cllr Corr added that the drinking water fountain below the Gallagher Steps is also being restored and will be back in place shortly also.

"This is amazing work being undertaken and almost at completion in the Cemetery and with the official opening of the new Interpretive Centre at the main entrance, the City Cemetery will be enhanced like never before," he continued.

"The council staff deserve specific praise for the diligent way this project has come to fruition – and the Cemetery staff in particular who work to keep the cemetery in such condition."