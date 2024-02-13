Clonard mum's frustration as son's search for SEN place goes on and on and on

FRUSTRATION: Caroline Reilly with her son Luke. Luke still does not have a school place six months into the school year

A BELFAST mother has spoken out at her family's extreme frustration after her son who has Special Educational Needs (SEN) is still without a school place six months into the school term.

Caroline Reilly from Clonard has expressed her ongoing frustration and disappointment after her son Luke (5) still remains without a school place. He is one of four children in the North who still do not have a school place this year.

Caroline said issues around Luke's diagnosis for SEN support began in September 2021.

"Luke began nursery in September 2021 and it soon became apparent to staff and our family that Luke was manifesting autistic, emotional and educational additional needs from his class group," she said. "He did not mix well and struggled to engage in daily activities without one-to-one assistance. He demonstrated emotional difficulties, speech and language issues, behavioural difficulties and he had to rely on additional help to cope."

But Ms Reilly says the Education Authority refused to assess Luke for SEN support.

"Luke met all the criteria for a diagnosis and we also got that backed up by his GP," she said. "We were forced to wait for an assessment. Luke's doctor also said he met the criteria for disability in his diagnosis as well as his learning difficulties whilst the EA continued to push back and refuse our requests for help."

Caroline was able to successful argue that Luke was entitled to a formal diagnosis for SEN but that diagnosis did not come until June 2023, almost two years later.

The two years of back-and-forth waiting on Luke's diagnosis meant that the child was not able to enrol in a nursery school which would support his needs and it was decided that for Primary 1 Luke would need to go a specialist school.

Luke was subsequently placed in St Oliver Plunkett's primary school despite concerns that the school did not have the facilities to meet Luke's needs.

Caroline said that, as predicted, Luke did not do well in the school which was unable to support his complex needs.

"Luke was not able to function or thrive at school and it was recommended he repeat the academic year at a specialist school. For this we applied to St Gerard's Primary School as it's the closest special needs school to our home and Luke has a family member there so we hoped he would do far better there," explains Ms Reilly.

"However we discovered again that the EA took too long to prepare Luke's statement, and any available places at St Gerard’s had been allocated to other children."

Luke is not attending school at present which, says Ms Reilly, is putting her "under enormous stain".

"I was working full time as a nurse but I have had to come out of work completely in order to look after Luke," she adds. "This has caused a lot of strain on our family's finances and our ability to maintain our home as well as caring for Luke's two siblings.

"My son is without a school place and this is the third academic year in a row whereby the EA have failed my child."

Caroline's case is currently being reviewed by the EA through the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said they were unable to speak in detail on individual cases.

“Statements of Special Education Needs (SEN) are subject to ongoing review and where concerns regarding the suitability of a provision and/or placement are raised or a child’s needs alter, the EA will work with the family and the school to progress a solution in the best interests of the child/young person concerned," said the EA spokesperson.

"Parents/carers have a right to appeal through the Special Education Needs and Disability Tribunal (SENDIST) if they are unhappy with the school identified on the statement. The EA has announced a number of Face to Face Drop In Sessions across the region where parents/carers can discuss any concerns with the SARS (Statutory Assessment and Review) Team."