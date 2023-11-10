Christmas Fair to raise funds for homeless

HOMELESS SUPPORT: Linda Duffy from the Clothes For All Homeless Project at the 174 Trust

A NORTH Belfast homeless project is hosting a Christmas Fair this weekend to help raise funds for their work.

Clothes For All Homeless Project is based out of the 174 Trust in Duncairn Avenue. It is run by ten volunteers who work in Belfast city centre every Friday night handing out clothes to the homeless. They also run a drop-in service.

On Saturday the project will host a Christmas Fair at The Duncairn, taking place from 2-5pm.

Linda Duffy, from Clothes For All Homeless Project said: "Clothes for all is a project run by ten volunteers, set up in Belfast city centre every Friday night.

"We give out clothes to the homeless every Friday night. The fundraiser will will provide Christmas presents for those who are homeless."