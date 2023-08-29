Coaching the key to 'creid' for Michael Gerard Doherty

CREID - the Irish word for 'believe' is one that has helped Michael Gerard Doherty emerge from darkness into the light.

The Sarsfield's clubman, who enjoyed a 15-year teaching career at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh while also producing 'GAA Books for Kids', has taken the first steps on a fresh journey with the launch of MGD Coaching at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Thursday evening.

It's not coaching in the sense of soloing a football or kicking points, but coaching in the truest sense of the word, helping unlocking the potential in people, whether through the guise of sports, business or family life.

Joining him on Thursday was his close friend, Ciarán May, former Antrim hurler Arron Graffin and Armagh footballer Aoife Lennon - all three who are on the same path and each told the sold-out crowd their story of overcoming hurdles, whether through life or sport, dealing with anxiety and developing resilience.

But the main focus of the evening was Doherty's journey that all began back in 2016, just three days prior to the Sarsfield's U14 football team he coached headed to the All-Ireland Féile na nGael where they would win the Division Two Shield, Gerard Michael collapsed in school and was rushed to hospital, a major scare considering he had no history of such issues.

Whilst his first thoughts were of confusion as to what had happened as he woke up having undertaken CT Scan, but also whether he could travel with his U14 team to Kerry - out of the question until there was greater clarification of his condition.

Although there was a triumphant homecoming for the young Paddies, Doherty was unable to enjoy it as the fear of what was to come from his test results took grip and led to a downward spiral of anxiety and exhaustion after what had just happened.

A massive thanks to everyone for supporting what was a pivotal evening in not only own my life but hopefully the lives of many others in future 💪#CREID pic.twitter.com/HU2NxRYZz0 — MGD Coaching (@MGDCoaching) August 25, 2023

"That was the first moment in my life that cloak of invincibility, having been captains of most teams and being a leader in the classroom as a schoolteacher or being the go-to in the family if something needs fixed, was gone," he told the audience.

For months, he admitted that he spiralled, concerned a possible tumour hadn't been spotted in the scans, resulting in a reluctance of leaving the house and then, darker thoughts began to take hold as he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, worried that his condition would return and leave his wife, Ciara, without a husband and young son, Iarlaith, without a father.

Working with Dr Aisling Farrelly and counselling with Joe Barnes, the Andersonstown man sought to fight his demons, but to no avail.

But the return to work after the summer, whilst initially difficult and only possible with the support of his family, that things began to improve, mostly down to conversations with others and working on various techniques such as meditation, plus breathing exercises that were taught on the night by May whose own journey from chaos to calmness has inspired him to help others through his 'Natural Resilience' business.

"I don't know what it was, but that day I got chatting to a few others in school and I don't know what I saw in them or what the conversation was, but at least two said they had gone through something similar," Doherty recalled.

"They asked when I came out of it and I was like: 'I haven't, that's why my mummy is standing beside me as she won't let me out of her sight'.

"But that was my turning point. I can't put my finger on what it was, but the next day I got up and went into school and found a room where I did some meditating.

"Thankfully, the first few days were half-days so I eased myself back into it. I'd say it took me up until Halloween until I felt like myself again.

"The biggest thing that pulled me through it was this word: Creid. I surround myself with this word and I don't know when it was, but I got to the point when I finally believed and thought 'I want to get back to where I was at, want to be better for it and stronger for it'."

Each of the guests relayed their journey, with Lennon's story the focus of a recent GAA Social podcast episode, her own journey beginning as a 13-year-old when her father took his own life, but over time, grew to understand the feelings of guilt and rejection were the reason for her anorexia, but could be used as a tool for healing which she now does through 'The Evolution'.

Graffin (Graffin Player Development) has been forced to come a number of serious injuries in his hurling career, so outlined what it took to come back and also how he dealt with performance anxiety, citing the 'ACE' approach: Attitude, Commitment, Effort.

Each of their stories struck a chord with those in attendance, but most impressive was Doherty who was sharing his own story for the first time and explained that each step he has taken in life since all led to this moment.

"I'm so fortunate to have the support network I had around me and I know for a fact that had I not this would be a very different picture," he stressed.

"A lot of people see me as the guy who wrote the books for kids, but all that was to try and create the relationships that I have, get families to open up together, tasing about emotions and feelings, asking kids how they get on in school.

"Moving into the world of performance coaching now, I truly believe this is the next natural step in my journey.

"I'm so thankful for going through what I did and that may be a bit selfish on my family who had to live with it, but me being in a position to understand and recognise these traits, whether my son is there, wife is there or mates are there, I know I can support them.

"When something was there I couldn't fix, I felt guilty. I led a life striving for perfection, but perfection doesn't exist. I now lead a life of living and trying where I can to empower people to believe in themselves.

"Through coaching, I'm providing an environment where they can talk and I can listen, but ultimately it's up to the person sitting in front what they want to do with it and that's empowering for me, someone who always thought they had to fix everything.

"Through this journey, I want to help people 'creid', help people believe from any background, whether sports, business or life, believe they can overcome any obstacle and I will put my heart and soul into it."