Edmund Rice teacher Colette ready for Kilimanjaro challenge

SCHOOL SUPPORT: Staff and pupils at Edmund Rice College are right behind Colette Deery and her upcoming Kilimanjaro challenge this summer

A NORTH Belfast teacher is to climb Mount Kilimanjaro this summer to raise money for a mental health charity.

Colette Deery, Head of Community and Head of Learning Support at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley will take on the highest free standing mountain in the world in July.

This vast mountain will be a climb of 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) which will take seven days to complete.

Colette will be joined by a team of teachers from across Ireland to raise money on behalf of ALPS (All Lives Are Precious) – a Downpatrick-based mental health charity established to offer support and services on emotional wellbeing, mental health education and suicide prevention to those most in need.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Colette explained how she got involved in the challenge.

"It all sprung from during the Covid pandemic and the online Community Hub to focus on better mental health for the community," she said.

"I was invited to represent Edmund Rice College by ALPS fundraising coordinator, Frank Diamond – an absolute legend of a man – in recognition of the community work we did throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in support of mental health and wellbeing in our school, local and wider communities.

"Mental health and well-being are at the very heart of the ethos of our school and we are fully committed to supporting such a worthy and important cause.

"It will be all systems go in the final term of school this year as our staff and pupils pull together to support the fundraising for this challenge."

Colette says training and preparation is going well and is very grateful for the support of everyone at the school.

"I completed the Belfast Marathon on Sunday with five members of staff to help raise money.

"I have been doing my own strength and conditioning training at the gym as well as weekly hikes.

"Ulster University is also helping me out with altitude training. They have a facility for that which allows you to get on the treadmill whilst the oxygen level is reduced.

"The support from everyone at the school has been fantastic. I could not do this without it.

"Any donation you can make is done so by means of a voluntary contribution to the ALPS charity and will be so gratefully received.

"Thank you in advance for your support and for assisting to make a difference in the lives of many."

You can donate to Colette's JustGiving page here.