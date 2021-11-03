Colin autism support group hail Halloween party at Brook Leisure Centre

A SUPPORT group for parents of children with autism has hailed the success of its inaugural Halloween party.

The newly founded Colin Autism Support & Advice group held its first ever holiday event at Brook Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Louise Sadlier, who helped found the group, said the day was "absolutely amazing".



"We just want our kids to have the same happiness and joy that other kids have. Our kids love the same things that they do, but they might like it in a quieter setting. My own son has severe autism, he's seven, and he's non-verbal, and people might think he loves sensory things, but he loves the hustle and bustle of real life.

"Brook Leisure Centre have been amazing – they've opened their doors to us and they've bent over backwards for us, as has Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and Gerard (Irvine) specifically. Our group is expanding every week and as a group they're giving us everything we need.

"We have had a lot of parents who have come to us in the past few weeks and they're at the beginning of their journey, and they're at their wits end, and we put them in contact with another parent who has been through it and it helps solve their problem. It has been absolutely amazing for us as parents."

Louise added: "Over the holidays it's just that we bit harder for us because our kids have special needs and they have their routine, but being able to keep them busy, keep them happy, and help them make friends is brilliant."