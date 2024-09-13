Colin community spinathon marks World Suicide Prevention Day

THE Colin community came together to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday with a spinathon at Brook Leisure Centre.

The event organised by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, which ran from 9am to 9pm, was a virtual cycling adventure spanning the length of Ireland, from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The spinathon aimed to raise awareness about suicide prevention and support those affected by this important issue.

Participants of all ages, including youth groups, sports groups, and community groups, joined in the cycling challenge. The event was also attended by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and other local political representatives.

Umberto Scappaticci, Community Development Officer Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “The spinathon was a fantastic way to bring our community together and raise awareness about suicide prevention. It was inspiring to see so many people come out and support this important cause.

"By cycling the length of Ireland, we not only challenged ourselves physically but also symbolised the journey towards mental well-being and resilience."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "I was delighted to participate in World Suicide Prevention Day and commend the efforts of everyone involved.

"This event is a crucial step towards building a better future for all. Suicide has touched many families, and events like these are essential for providing strength and hope. Congratulations to all who participated.”