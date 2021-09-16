New Covid testing unit opens up in Poleglass

A NEW mobile Covid-19 testing unit is set to open at the Church of the Nativity in Poleglass.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) had previously earmarked Brook Leisure Centre car park for the mobile testing unit, which was due to open on Wednesday. The testing site at the Church of the Nativity will now open on Thursday (September 16).

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Daniel Baker welcomed the opening of the unit, which he hopes "help drive down" the rising cases of Covid-19 in the area.

"Last week school principals, community groups and parents were finding it very stressful trying to get their kids tested and get themselves tested, and some people were having to drive very long distances," he said.

"With the Colin area having a population of 30,000-plus it's very much needed to identify cases and take away that stress from people. It's worrying enough wondering if you have Covid without the stress of not being able to get a test. This will help our community and hopefully help drive down the cases when people can get tested and isolate if needs be.

"There's a massive need for it because our cases are quite high, so it's a good asset to come into the area."

A PHA spokesperson said: "Mobile testing units (MTUs) operate across Northern Ireland and provide a temporary testing site that can be set up quickly in response to local need.

"MTU placements take account of multiple factors including circulating levels of Covid-19 in a locality, response to clusters or outbreaks, the need to support special circumstances, and the overall need for testing.

"There are currently no immediate plans to deploy a testing facility to Brook Leisure Centre, however the location of Covid-19 testing sites is kept under constant review. A mobile testing facility will be set up in the Colin area at the Church of the Nativity in Poleglass on 16 September.

"We would encourage everyone to please book an appointment before attending for a test. Current locations and details on how to book a test can be found here."