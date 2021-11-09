Fire Service and PSNI come under attack during night of disorder in Colin area

DANGER: The aftermath of Sunday night's disorder in the Colin area

THE Fire Service and PSNI were attacked during a night of disorder in the Colin area.

On Sunday night, a crowd of up to 20 young people set fire to bins in an attempt to close the Bell Steel Road. They also threw bricks at cars and properties on the adjacent Stewartstown Road.

The PSNI said that both police officers and fire fighters came under attack with "masonry and burning wheelie bins" after responding to the fire.

A car navigated flaming debris on the Bell Steel Road

At the time of the incident, local Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker appealed to parents to "check where their kids are".

He warned that young people could "ruin their futures with criminal records."

"Please think twice before engaging in this behaviour," he added.

In a statement, the PSNI said vehicles and property belonging to members of the community were also damaged during the disorder.

"Unfortunately this behaviour is not isolated to the Stewartstown Road and numerous other areas have also been affected," it stated.

"This is utterly disgusting and disgraceful behaviour.

"This is the area we all live and work in. It is being systematically destroyed by a select few individuals who care absolutely nothing for anyone or anything around them. "

On Monday Translink suspended services to parts of Belfast after a bus was hijacked and set alight in Rathcoole. A Glider driver was injured during the Stewartstown Road disturbances.