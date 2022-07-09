Plans submitted for new day care centre and mental health facility

A COMPANY that operates two West Belfast care homes has submitted plans for a new day centre and mental health facility in the Colin area.

The Conway Group, which runs Brooklands and Kilwee care homes, has lodged a planning application to build on lands adjacent Cloona Park.

It proposes the development of an ancillary visitors’ centre and an associated playing field for adults with learning difficulties and/or mental health issues.

A site plan for the proposed mental health facility

In their application to Belfast City Council, agents for the Conway Group noted a reduction in community day services during the pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic day services for adults with learning difficulties including autism in the community shut with thousands of the most vulnerable families and individuals being left isolated in their homes with no respite and limited opportunities to engage in alternatives due to digital poverty, connectivity issues and a lack of technical skills,” they stated.

"To date only an estimated 45-52 per cent of original day services have re engaged with a high percentage of users who previously availed of 4/5 days per week only now being in receipt of 1-2 days a week.

“Similarly respite schemes have been significantly disrupted to the point of collapse and traditional respite institutions/group homes are restricted in the numbers they can provide respite for due to social distancing requirements.”

It said day car schemes are “being prioritised for those in crisis”, adding that there is a “compelling demand in our local community for day respite”.

“The application proposal involving the introduction of a visitors' centre and playing field alongside the approved allotments will provide an inclusive, safe space for much-needed day respite, a conscientious response to the current and ongoing crisis.

“An enclosed sanctuary for a specific sector of the population to provide a safe and welcoming therapeutic environment where they can congregate daily and enjoy spending time outdoors in the open space. To the best of our knowledge there are currently no such facilities available across the wider Belfast area. Conway Group Healthcare will address a Belfast City problem by providing a secure open space facility for day respite and use by vulnerable young adults. The application site is at a tranquil location which is necessary for the visitors who will be coming to use the allotments, playing field and visitors centre, to be described as Cloona Park Sanctuary.”

It said visitor groups of “no more than 15” would be hosted “in an enclosed environment” with support staff.

Belfast City Council previously approved plans for gardening allotments with parking, storage, and toilet facilities at the site.

The current application seeks to extend the previously approved facility to allow for the new visitors’ centre.