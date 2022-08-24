Beat cost of living crisis at Colin Recycling Day

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership will be hosting their first Community Environment and Recycling Awareness Day on Thursday from 12 to 3 in Colin Town Square.



The free event in partnership with Tools for Solidarity was created with Colin Men’s Shed following a three-week sustainability education programme earlier this year, which highlighted local solutions to global issues such as food waste, fast fashion, and the climate crisis.



It will be attended by a wide range of community, voluntary, statutory, and environmental organisations and groups who will provide ideas, activities, demonstrations and information on themes such as recycling, upcycling, growing your own food, nature conservation, and how to take care of the environment



There will also be the opportunity to have damaged clothes repaired by volunteers from the Repair Cafe and broken sewing machines fixed by Tools for Solidarity – pre-booking essential by phoning Colin Neighbourhood Partnership on 028 9062 3813 or emailing laura@newcolin.com.

People can also exchange pre-loved clothes at Footprints Wear and Share, pick up some wildflower seeds, sign up for a new Colin Pollinator Campaign with Colin Wildlife Group, take part in bike maintenance workshops with Sustrans, learn some tasty recipes for using up left-overs, get creative with nature and textile art activities, view demonstrations on how to restore furniture or make planters out of waste wood and lots more. And on top of all of that, Colin Men’s Shed will be serving free home baking, which is always hard to resist.



Commenting on the event, Annie Armstrong, Mmanager at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said: "This promises to be a great event. The aim of this event is to raise awareness in the local community on actions we can take to reduce waste and tackle the climate crisis, in our everyday lives.



“With the cost of living rising and putting many people under financial pressure, we are keen to highlight ways in which some of these waste-reducing actions can help save money.

"We also hope this event will give people a bit of hope that there are practical actions we can take locally to help make a difference in tackling these huge environmental issues.”