Colin and Blacks Road residents join forces and branch out

RESIDENTS from the Colin area and Blacks Road have joined forces to plant trees at the Old Golf Course Road Playpark in an initiative organised by Colin SureStart.



Anton Finnegan from Colin SureStart explained that through his role, he is tasked with organising events for their service users.



“I had been trying to use our families to link them in with other community groups and one of the things that I felt was really needed was to get people involved in outdoor activities," he said.



“Covid allowed for us to do that and it gave us an incentive to get outdoors as much as possible, to get healthy and get the kids outside to fill their lungs with fresh air.



“Aligned with that was an ambition to do some community work with regard to the environment.



“What we are doing is getting as many families onboard to plant trees, wildflowers and engage in outdoor activities to help make the community and the environment that little bit healthier.



“As part of today, I invited Blacks Road residents, people that we have been working with, Belfast City Council, the Housing Executive and Ionad na Fuiseoige to bring an aspect of Irish language promotion to the event also.”



Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Paul Cassidy, added: “We were delighted to help support the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership in their tree planting programme.



“We brought a cross-community group from our Building Positive Relations Peace IV Programme, which we deliver in partnership with Belfast City Council.



“Volunteers attending came from both the Colin neighbourhood and Suffolk areas and while the work was tough, we had good fun and this will leave a lasting legacy in this area.”