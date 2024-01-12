Collins Furniture January sale is now on

WITH a New Year upon us, that can only mean one thing at Collins Furniture on the Andersonstown Road – the start of their massive January sale.

Selling a wide range of household furniture, Collins Furniture continues to grow from strength to strength, offering quality furniture to generations of local people.

While furniture styles have changed, the high standard of customer service and competitive pricing at Collins Furniture remains.



Famous for Beds and Furniture in Belfast since 1948, they stock beds from every leading manufacturer including Relyon, Sealy, Respa, Silentnight, and Rest Assured; and furniture from Alstons and Bentley Designs.

And with their ongoing January sale, there can be no better time to find that piece of household furniture at an affordable price, from beds to sofas and lamps.

Owner Michael Collins is encouraging customers to come in and have a look for themselves at the bargains on offer.

“Normally we try and price our furniture as keenly as possible all year round but January is traditionally a time to clear out ex-display models for new stock coming in,” he explained.

“We want to offer our customers exceptional value in January. It is a quiet time of the year for some of our manufacturers and a great time of the year to push them for great package deals.

“On beds for example, we have deals offering the mattress, base with a couple of drawers and a headboard on singles from £299 and doubles from £399 offering great value. On top of that we’re giving free duvets and pillows with all beds.

“Across the shop, we have some very good deals. It is a chance to buy products with a great guarantee for an exceptional price.

“Our sale lasts until the end of January. You need to be quick – once some products are gone, they are gone.

“We have been in this game for 75 years and we have a very good reputation in the area. We have very good customers who keep coming back so we must be doing something right.

“I would encourage people to call in and have a look around. We also offer free delivery and free assembly on all products as well.”

Collins Furniture 140-144

Andersonstown Road

Belfast

BT11 9BY

T: 028 9061 2717

www.collinsfurniture.co.uk