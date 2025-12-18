OVER 90 Christmas events have been supported this year in communities across Belfast, thanks to £85,000 of funding from Belfast City Council.

Councillors had previously agreed to provide five grants, each worth £17,000, towards projects in the north, south, east and west of the city, along with the Greater Shankill area.

The money has been distributed to five lead organisations, working with local community groups to deliver a wide range of activities for older people, young children and families.

Among the projects supported in the north of the city were winter wreath-making workshops, Santa’s grottos, healthy eating packs for families and ‘hugs in a mug’ for older people.

In the west of the city, funding has been used to put on events in both Falls Park and Páirc Nua Chollan, along with sensory events for children with additional needs and family fun days.

In south Belfast, community organisations have delivered lights switch-on events, inter-generational activities and festive dinners for older residents, all designed to improve community connections.

And in east Belfast ten local groups used their funding to decrease social isolation and bring people together through lantern parades, Christmas parties and carol singing.

Greater Shankill Partnership used their support to run their annual Greater Shankill Winter Festival, featuring a Christmas parade, live music, a local market and a light switch-on event.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “Communities and families are at the heart of Christmas, and I’m pleased we have been able to support these local events which bring people together, including those who most need our support at this time of year.

“I’ve been out and about over the last few weeks visiting many of these events and they do the heart good to see the community spirit in every neighbourhood, where people are determined to look out for their neighbours and celebrate the season together.

“A big well done to all event organisers, including our own council staff who also go the extra mile in our own community venues at Christmas to ensure everyone is included and involved.”