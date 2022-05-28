Giving North Belfast youth a route to employment

FOR 17 years Building Change Trust (BCT NI) have been specialising in construction training and mentoring and are dedicated in giving brighter futures for young people in the North.

With its origins in West Belfast, BCT NI has been based in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast for the past three years. A Community Interest Company (CIC), they offer construction training in painting and decorating, joinery and bricklaying as well as support and mentoring for young people from the ages of 16 to 24.

Speaking more about BCT NI, Managing Director, Fiona Bailey said: "We cater for people who have barriers and issues that prevent them from accessing the mainstream opportunities.

"We work with young people from as young as 14-years-old. Our ultimate goal is to facilitate them into mainstream training and employment opportunities.

"For employers, we link in with other organisations and support young people into positive, sustainable training apprenticeships and employment opportunities."

Like so many organisations, BCT NI suffered during the hard lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic and Fiona says things are just starting to pick up again now.

"It was absolutely horrendous. Online training was tough in making sure everyone had access to computers," she added. "Everything dried up. We were in limbo for a long time.

"Coming out of Covid, things are just starting to pick up and it is a work in progress."

In December, BCT NI was awarded a significant Communities in Transition (CIT) contract from the Executive which has allowed them to develop a new, unique and exciting programme for young people. The programme involves local young people and local employers with guaranteed employment opportunities and first-class training.

"It is the biggest contract we have ever had," said Fiona. "The contract recognises what we have been doing for years.

"We offer mentoring and support for 15/16-year-olds and get them Saturday jobs. For the 16-24-year-olds, it is all about the Jobstart programme.

"It is particularly important in terms of local. We work closely with Ardoyne Youth Club and local businesses.

"We now have young people working with local businesses throughout Ardoyne including Flex Fitness, Olympus Gym, Joses Deli, Havana Grill and two barbers.

"It is a nine-month programme. 63 young people are currently involved. They work 25 hours a week and get paid depending on their age.

"It is much more than standard working experience. This is the young people employed for a certain period of time, learning skills and training opportunities.

"Many of the employers are already indicating that if these young people continue the way they are, they will be keeping them.

"It is literally a new fresh platform for young people. It is not based on CVs or attendance at school or anything like that.

"This is an area of very high unemployment and initiatives like this are so important."

As for the future, Fiona is hopeful that BCT NI will continue to grow and do what they do best in providing training, mentoring and employment for the young people of North Belfast.

"We are constantly getting people tell us about the fantastic work that we do but we do need it backed up with funding in order to be able to keep going," she added.

"I think there is most definitely a massive need for us. The future is always precarious but with these type of contracts, we are hoping we can showcase what we can do at this level for many years to come."

BCT NI

Unit 4, ABC Building

40 Ardoyne Avenue

Belfast

BT14 7DA

Tel: 02890619205

Email: info@bctnicic.com



www.bctnicic.com/