A return to normality at Duncairn is a huge boost for local community

OPENING UP: Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust at the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts on the Antrim Road has been outlining the difficulties presented by the pandemic – and looking to the future

EVER since its transformation from Duncairn Presbyterian Church to The Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts, the Antrim Road facility is now much more than just an innovative cultural centre.

The Duncairn is also home to an afterschools club, disability group and café.

When the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020, the centre was forced to make contingency plans to face up to the virus. Like so many other organisations, the Duncairn was no different as services stopped and people adapted to a new way of life.

Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust, the organisation behind the Duncairn Centre, explained more about the early days of the pandemic

“I was in the USA in March 2020 and started to hear about Covid. I left New York the day President Trump declared a state of emergency,” he said.

“As soon as I got back, I held meetings with our childcare staff and disability group to see what their contingency plans were.

“We were determined to keep the disability group open, which we did. The nursery and afterschools had to close.

“We furloughed some of our staff but made sure their full wages were paid.

“I was contacted by the Community Food Bank in North Belfast who requested the use of the big hall for their food collection and distribution. It was really well organised and the volunteers were able to socially distance.

“In terms of arts and music, everything was cancelled and moved online.

“I was working from home but called in a few times a week just to see how things were going for the first few months.

“We then made plans for the nursery to resume in September 2020. I was in the building every day and I worked in the space were the café was.

“After schools started again in January 2021 and things started to feel a bit more normal again.”

Life is slowly starting to return at the once busy Duncairn Centre which saw footfall of over 2,000 people every week pre-Covid.

As society begins to move away from worst of the pandemic, for now, Bill is hoping to see a buzz back once again.

“It has been a very gradual process but we are getting there,” he added.

Open for business at the Duncairn

“Pre-Covid, our footfall was over 2,000 people every week availing of all our services here which was reduced to a handful of people.

“There were some days that were really depressing because there was just nothing happening. We took a hit financially with no gigs and gate receipts but I think we have come through it OK.

“We are more than just an Arts Centre with our childcare services.

“We want to get back to pre-Covid footfall as soon as we can.

“The first Sunday we have the ‘Big Breakfast’ sessions back then I will be happy and know that some sort of normality has returned.

“I would like to see the arts and more gigs back at the centre. You cannot beat seeing actual people in person.

“The café will be so important to us in welcoming people back. It is a great space for conversation and being social.

“We also took over the MacRory Centre in Duncairn Gardens, just before Covid. It is a very exciting space for us. We have local boxing coach Paddy Saunders and Rosie Bradley doing some great cross-community work there at Building Bridges Boxing Club.

“We have had several other brilliant events with people from New Lodge and Tiger’s Bay and hope to see this expand in the coming year.”