St Bernard's new school kit comes courtesy of Isla's imagination

NEW KIT: Simon Doherty (Bourke Sports), Brendan McAllister (Make Kitchens) with St Bernard's PS teacher Connor McGowan with pupils Isla, Aoife, Cillian, Omar and Ben

ST Bernard's Primary School in South Belfast have celebrated the launch of their new football kit – created from the imagination of the school's pupils.

The new kit is sponsored by Make Kitchens on the Boucher Road and was made by Bourke Sports.

The Knockbracken school held a competition to come up with the new kit design, with the winning entry coming from P7 pupil Isla Donnelly.

Teacher Connor McGowan explained: "We are delighted with the new football kits for the school.

St Bernard's PS pupils Isla, Aoife, Cillian, Omar and Ben

"I would like to thank Make Kitchens for sponsoring the kit and Bourke Sports for making it.

"We held a school-wide competition to design the kit, and Isla, who is in P7, was selected as the winner of this contest and her design was used as a template for the new kits.

"I can't wait to see the kit debut on the pitch and hopefully bring us some success."