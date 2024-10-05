ST Bernard's Primary School in South Belfast have celebrated the launch of their new football kit – created from the imagination of the school's pupils.
The new kit is sponsored by Make Kitchens on the Boucher Road and was made by Bourke Sports.
The Knockbracken school held a competition to come up with the new kit design, with the winning entry coming from P7 pupil Isla Donnelly.
Teacher Connor McGowan explained: "We are delighted with the new football kits for the school.
"I would like to thank Make Kitchens for sponsoring the kit and Bourke Sports for making it.
"We held a school-wide competition to design the kit, and Isla, who is in P7, was selected as the winner of this contest and her design was used as a template for the new kits.
"I can't wait to see the kit debut on the pitch and hopefully bring us some success."