St Comgalls scoops prestigious architectural award

A COMMUNITY hub at a former school in West Belfast has been named top regeneration project at prestigious awards ceremony.

St Comgalls–Ionad Eileen Howell on Division Street claimed the 'Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project of the Year' category at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards Grand Final in London last night.

The prestigious annual event, hosted by architectural and interior designer Oliver Heath, was held at the The Park Plaza Riverbank. The event celebrates the UK’s most inspirational built projects that are having a significant positive impact on the communities they serve.

The project which kept many of the school building’s original features saw the once derelict building on the Falls Road transformed into a multi-purpose community hub with offices, a café, and versatile spaces for events. The Grade B1-listed building, owned by Falls Community Council, is an historic building with neo-Georgian brickwork and traditional slated roofs.

Commenting on the winning project, the judges said: “Previously a severely derelict building, St Comgall’s has been imaginatively refurbished, respecting its heritage as a school and the district that used to surround it – delighting former pupils with its quirky details.

“Flexible sized rooms are arranged around a bright central function room, and now the centre is a thriving melting pot of activities serving its diverse local communities, with arts, cultural, social and economic activities on offer and workspace for small businesses. We couldn’t help but be impressed by the evident pride members have in this hub that welcomes all.”

Earlier this year the project won the refurbishment/revitalisation project of the year award in Northern Ireland at its regional RICS heat, which led to the project being automatically entered into the national RICS Awards Grand Final.