Festive bin collection arrangements

CHANGES: Bin collections will run to a revised holiday schedule over Christmas

BELFAST City Council is making residents aware of changes to its household bin and box collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

For black, brown and blue bins, purple box glass collection and wheelie boxes:

Normally due Christmas Day – will now be collected Saturday 21 December

Normally due Boxing Day – will now be collected Saturday 28 December

Normally due New Year's Day – will now be collected Saturday 4 January

If your bins are not collected as planned, please continue to leave them out for weekend pick-up.

For recycling boxes and food waste by Bryson Recycling:

Normally due Christmas Day – will now be collected Saturday 28 December

Normally due Boxing Day – will now be collected Sunday 29 December

Normally due New Year's Day – will now be collected Saturday 4 December

All other household bin and box collections will take place as normal over the festive period.

Residents are encouraged to sort their waste and use their recycling bins and boxes as much as possible.

Christmas items like sweetie and biscuit tubs, cardboard packaging and plain paper cards can all be recycled (no glitter, ribbons or decorations), while food leftovers that can’t be stored or used up can go in your food waste caddy or brown bin.

There are also changes to commercial waste collections from Wednesday 25 December to Friday 3 January.

Residents can find further details of rescheduled dates on the council website at https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/holidayarrangements, along with holiday opening hours for all council services and facilities.

Belfast recycling centres and civic amenity sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but are open on all other dates.

They can accept a wide range of recyclables, as well as additional household waste that can’t be recycled. Real Christmas trees can also be brought along for recycling, while smaller trees can be cut up and put in household brown bins.