Erin inspires SAG Credit Union staff and members to raise £1,500 for Angel Wishes

SUPPORT: SAG Credit Union staff members, Seamus and Shona present Erin and her mum Marie with a cheque for Angel Wishes charity

SAG Credit Union has raised £1,500 for Angel Wishes, a vital charity that provides support to children with cancer related conditions and their families.

Members and staff were inspired by local girl Erin Quinn, from the Glen Road and her brave cancer battle. Erin who has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy and had one of her kidneys removed was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Erin is now getting ready to start school in September.

After being inspired by her story, SAG Credit Union raised £1,500 for Angel Wishes, a children's cancer charity whose support to Erin's family has been priceless.

Angel Wishes provides practical support to children with cancer and their families. This can be financial aid, access to educational resources and providing opportunities for families to socialise in a safe environment.

The funds were generated through a combination of a ballot and a community coffee morning, showcasing the credit union's dedication to supporting meaningful causes that make a difference to its members.

Seamus Judge, Assistant Manager at SAG Credit Union, said: "We are absolutely delighted to support Angel Wishes and the incredible work they do for children and their families during an incredibly worrying time.

"Our staff and members really got behind this fundraising initiative when they heard about Erin’s story, who it turns out is also one of our members, and we're thrilled that our ballot and coffee morning generated such a generous contribution to this worthy cause.

"SAG Credit Union continues to demonstrate its commitment to community values and supporting local charities that make a meaningful impact in people's lives.

"The credit union regularly engages in charitable activities as part of its mission is to serve not just the financial needs of its members, but also the broader wellbeing of the communities it serves."