Family 'blown away' by people's generosity after daughter's cancer diagnosis

A WEST Belfast family say they have been "blown away" by the support of the local community who have rallied round them after their three-year old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Erin Quinn (3) from the Glen Road fell ill in August after complaining of pains in her side. Following tests, an MRI scan revealed she had a Wilms tumour – a rare kidney cancer that mainly affects children. Also known as nephroblastoma, it's the most common cancer of the kidneys in children.

Following intensive chemotherapy treatment, Erin's cancer is now contained but she faces more tests before and after Christmas.

Devastated following her diagnosis, it has been a tough time for parents Marie and Conor.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Marie recalled August 23 when Erin first complained of pain.

"We picked her up from childcare on the Friday and she was complaining of a pain in her side," she explained. "We were asking her if she had fallen and hurt herself or anything. She was sore all weekend and we took her to the out-of-hours service and she was given an antibiotic for cloudy urine.

"On the Tuesday, we went to GP who told us to take her to hospital. She had blood tests done and was kept in. She had an ultrasound and they found something on her kidney and they wanted to do an MRI.

On the Friday afternoon, they discovered a Wilms tumour. We were absolutely devastated. It is hard to put into words. There are so many emotions that go through your head. I felt physically sick."

Marie said that to be told that your child has cancer is the worst news any parent can receive.

"Erin went through five rounds of chemotherapy before undergoing an operation, with the tumour removed as well as her kidney and another five rounds of chemo.

"She has been doing brilliant. She took a temperature this week so she is in hospital at the minute because infections have to be taken seriously. Even during her chemotherapy, Erin has been so resilient. We just look in awe at her every day of how she has dealt with it all.

Erin in hospital

"She is one of the most courageous and strong girls out there. She is just amazing."

Marie and Conor have been supported throughout thanks to the work of two charities – Angel Wishes and The Children’s Cancer Unit. As a way of giving back, Marie's work colleagues at Arrow Travel in Andersonstown organised a coffee morning and raffle to raise vital funds for the charities which raised a total of £9,146.13.

"The support we have received has been amazing," added Marie.

Erin during her treatment

"Angel Wishes and The Children’s Cancer Unit charity are so amazing and supportive towards families who are affected by cancer.

"The work that they do is incredible, whether its financial support, emotional support including siblings affected, trips aways, days out and more, they do it all. I can’t thank enough local businesses for their donations to the raffle and everyone who bought tickets and donated money.

"We were blown away by the generosity of people in West Belfast."

As for the time ahead, Marie and Conor are feeling positive.

"The cancer is contained at the moment. Hopefully the weeks and months ahead are positive for Erin and ourselves," said Conor. "She has more tests before and after Christmas, so fingers crossed.

"She is in a far better position but still has a fight on her hands."