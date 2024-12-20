Festive cheer as Carrick Hill hosts annual Christmas breakfast

CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST: Carrick Hill Community Centre was the place to be today

CHRISTMAS came early in Carrick Hill on Friday for the annual festive breakfast.

Organised and held at Carrick Hill Community Centre, the event has become an annual tradition to thank all those who have helped the community over the past 12 months.

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Community Centre, said: "Every year we host a pensioners' Christmas dinner, kids' Christmas party and then the breakfast.

"It is just something to give back and say thank you to everyone who gives us a hand in the centre throughout the year. We are an independent centre who depend on outside help.

"It is a thank you to people like the binman and electrician and people like that who support us all year."